Matilda takes to the stage as college prepares for performance

Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda the Musical Jr’ is based on the book by Dennis Kelly with Music and Lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Matilda is a young lady who has astonishing wit, intelligence and special powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents, but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts and could be the school pupils' saving grace.

A spokesperson for the school said: "Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination. Tickets are available to book by emailing admissions@bedstone.org or telephoning 01547 530961.