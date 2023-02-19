Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Matilda takes to the stage as college prepares for performance

By Sue AustinSouth ShropshirePublished:

Bedstone College drama students are excited to return to the stage and perform the smash-hit “Matilda The Musical Jr” at the Bucknell-based school on March 28, 29 and 30.

Matilda takes to the stage as college prepares for performance

Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda the Musical Jr’ is based on the book by Dennis Kelly with Music and Lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Matilda is a young lady who has astonishing wit, intelligence and special powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents, but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts and could be the school pupils' saving grace.

A spokesperson for the school said: "Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination. Tickets are available to book by emailing admissions@bedstone.org or telephoning 01547 530961.

Performances begin at 7pm, with ticket prices of £12 for adults and just £7 for those aged 65 and over, or under 16. An interval drink is included in the ticket price. Car parking at the school is free.

South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
South Shropshire entertainment
Entertainment
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News