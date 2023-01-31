Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Talk is sure to give bird lovers in south Shropshire a 'tweet' on Valentine's Day

By David TooleySouth ShropshirePublished: Last Updated:

Bird lovers will be able to indulge their fascination during a talk on Valentine's Day.

Picture: RSPB
Picture: RSPB

The RSPB South Shropshire Branch will be hearing from guest speaker Rosemary Winnall MBE, an expert on the wildlife of the Wyre Forest and other parts of Worcestershire.

Rosemary was also for many years the education officer at Wyre Forest Discovery Centre. She is one of the principal authors and editors of the newly published The Nature of Wyre, a book published by Pisces Publications and packed full of detailed information and photographs.

She was awarded an MBE in 2015 for services to the natural environment.

A spokesman for the RSPB South Shropshire Branch said: "She has discovered species that had never previously been reported before in Worcestershire.

"Much in demand as a speaker in venues around the West Midlands, Rosemary’s talk will be illustrated by her acclaimed photographs of plants, insects, mammals and birds."

The meeting on Tuesday, February 14, will start at 7.30 pm. All are welcome, with-non members asked for £5 on the door which will also cover refreshments.

It will be held - as a one off - at Diddlebury Village Hall (SY7 9DH) which the organisers have pointed out is a change from the normal venue.

South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
South Shropshire entertainment
Entertainment
Environment
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News