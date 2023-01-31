Talk is sure to give bird lovers in south Shropshire a 'tweet' on Valentine's Day

Picture: RSPB

The RSPB South Shropshire Branch will be hearing from guest speaker Rosemary Winnall MBE, an expert on the wildlife of the Wyre Forest and other parts of Worcestershire.

Rosemary was also for many years the education officer at Wyre Forest Discovery Centre. She is one of the principal authors and editors of the newly published The Nature of Wyre, a book published by Pisces Publications and packed full of detailed information and photographs.

She was awarded an MBE in 2015 for services to the natural environment.

A spokesman for the RSPB South Shropshire Branch said: "She has discovered species that had never previously been reported before in Worcestershire.

"Much in demand as a speaker in venues around the West Midlands, Rosemary’s talk will be illustrated by her acclaimed photographs of plants, insects, mammals and birds."

The meeting on Tuesday, February 14, will start at 7.30 pm. All are welcome, with-non members asked for £5 on the door which will also cover refreshments.