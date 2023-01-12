Woman taken to hospital after A49 Shropshire crash

A passing West Midlands Ambulance Service emergency driver training vehicle happened to be in the area and was first on the scene.

A WMAS spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A49 in Craven Arms at 4.16pm with one ambulance being sent to the scene.

"A passing WMAS Emergency Driver Training Vehicle was first on scene after coming across the incident and stopping to render aid.

"Staff discovered one car had been involved in a collision and the driver, a woman, was treated by ambulance crews for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Hereford County Hospital for further treatment."

The road was closed for a short time to allow the incident to be dealt with.

A police spokesman said they were called at 3.50pm on Wednesday to Stokesay Bridge at the junction of the A49.

"We were called at 3.50pm yesterday to a collision involving one vehicle on Stokesay Bridge at the junction with the A49.

"One woman was taken to hospital, her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.