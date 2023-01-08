Work on landslip road repairs finally get go-ahead almost three years on

The A490 where the landslip happened

Council Heather Kidd, Shropshire Councillor for Chirbury and Worthen Division, says she is pleased that the local authority says the work on the A490 will take place this year.

The landslip in February 2020 made one lane of the road from Chirbury to Churchstoke unusable with temporary traffic lights controlling vehicles.

Councillor Heather Kidd at the scene of the landslip

Heather said: “I’m absolutely delighted that the council are going to address this problem. It's not as if this landslip occurred on a minor road. It’s on the A490, a significant arterial road that connects Welshpool with Bishop's Castle, Clun and Knighton.

“I have been putting pressure on the council, almost from day one on this one. Since the landslip in February 2020 we have had a number of studies and some lengthy discussions but little action on an actual repair. All we have had is a set of battery traffic lights, which have cost the taxpayer a significant amount, and then the permanent temporary set which uses mains electricity.

“Now at long last, we have a promise of action. Shropshire Council is looking to undertake the repair during the period of April to September 2023.