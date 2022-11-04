Woman seriously injured in head-on crash with lorry on A49

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash

The crash took place on the A49 near Onibury at around 4pm on Thursday.

West Mercia Police said the crash had involved a white Hyundai and a lorry.

They said that a female passenger in the Hyundai had suffered "serious injuries" in the crash.

She was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.

Police said no-one else was injured in the crash.