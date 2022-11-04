Notification Settings

Woman seriously injured in head-on crash with lorry on A49

By Dominic RobertsonSouth ShropshirePublished: Last Updated:

A woman was seriously injured in a head-on crash with a lorry on a major Shropshire road.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash
The crash took place on the A49 near Onibury at around 4pm on Thursday.

West Mercia Police said the crash had involved a white Hyundai and a lorry.

They said that a female passenger in the Hyundai had suffered "serious injuries" in the crash.

She was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.

Police said no-one else was injured in the crash.

Anyone who saw the collision or captured it on dash cam is asked to contact officers at westmercia.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or call 101 quoting incident 375 of November 3.

