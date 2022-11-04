Woman seriously injured in head-on crash with lorry on A49

The crash took place on the A49 near Onibury at around 4pm on Thursday.
West Mercia Police said the crash had involved a white Hyundai and a lorry.
They said that a female passenger in the Hyundai had suffered "serious injuries" in the crash.
She was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.
Police said no-one else was injured in the crash.
Anyone who saw the collision or captured it on dash cam is asked to contact officers at westmercia.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or call 101 quoting incident 375 of November 3.