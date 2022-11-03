'Two special kittens for two special children:' Shropshire father tells how pets help children with autism

Amelia with the kittens

James Thompson, from Bromlow, in South Shropshire, has taken on two new additions to his family, which he said his seven-year-old twins Henry and Amelia are 'besotted' with.

Henry and Amelia have autism and learning disabilities and attend the Severndale Specialist Academy on Monkmoor Road in Shrewsbury.

Their father James said that he wanted to get them a pet as the twins benefit therapeutically from being around animals.

The Thompson family visited Northwood Grange Cattery in Whitchurch where James said the twins were immediately drawn to black and tabby rescue kittens named Tigger and Pearl.

"It was really nice to get to visit the rescue centre and immediately the children were drawn to the kittens. The staff were really inspiring, caring and supportive and made the whole process really straightforward," James said.

"It’s reassuring to adopt from such an established organisation as the RSPCA because you know the animals have been so well looked after and thoroughly checked."

Now the kittens are settling into life at home in South Shropshire, James has already noticed the positive impact they are having on his children's wellbeing.

"The kittens act as companions and help to reduce stress and anxiety and thus improve behaviour and social skills as the children feel more relaxed around them," James said.

"It is also helping with language development and communication skills as the children speak, play and communicate with and about their pet.

"It’s also teaching them empathy and how to care for something.

"I have already observed some positive benefits for the children, and the beautiful kittens are already part of the family and making themselves at home here on the South Shropshire/Welsh border."

James has noticed little things, like his daughter Amelia showing more interest in self care, for example brushing her hair since she has been grooming the cats.

"I would definitely encourage other parent/carers with autistic children to look at adopting a rescue animal," he added.

"Children on the autistic spectrum struggle with social interaction with other people, but you may often find they bond with animals more easily.

"Pets provide unconditional love and companionship and can have a calming influence.

"As an animal lover who has previously volunteered myself with nature charities I am really passionate about the RSPCA’s mission to protect all animals and we were delighted to be able to provide these beautiful rescue kittens with a home.

"Two special kittens for two special children – it’s a match made in heaven."