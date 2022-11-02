Grandmother died in Much Wenlock crash on way to visit family

Julia Walters

Julia Walters, aged 75, from Salisbury was travelling on the A458 from Bridgnorth in the direction of Shrewsbury at around 3pm on Sunday, July 10, when she lost control of her Honda Jazz which hit a kerb, suffered a burst tyre and veered into the path of a Skoda Octavia being driven in the opposite direction.

The inquest in Shrewsbury, which was attended by her sons Roger and Glen, heard she died at the scene, with the occupants of the other car, Timothy Hughes and his two sons, needing hospital treatment.

The court heard evidence from Pc Mark Hobden, from the Road Police Unit at Telford, who estimated retired financial adviser Mrs Walters was travelling at 45mph when she hit the reservation and veered directly into the path of Mr Hughes, who braked and tried to get to the side of the road, but couldn't avoid a collision.

Pc Hoben said: "There was a raised kerb distinguishing between the two lanes on the A458 as you come into or leave Much Wenlock, with the Honda travelling from Bridgnorth and the Skoda travelling towards it,

"The road markings were clear but before the collision she stuck the pedestrian kerb, causing a tyre to blow out and this caused her to lose all control of the car and the ability to brake quickly.

"Eye witnesses reported hearing a big bang and the car went into the opposite lane and hit the Skoda which was travelling at 30mph - the two cars ended up facing the same direction. Sadly although efforts were made to help Mrs Walters, she died at the scene of the accident."

John Ellery senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said a number of possible causes of the crash had been ruled out, including a medical episode or driver impairment. Mrs Walters was found to have normal levels of prescribed medicine in her blood but no alcohol. Mr Ellery also ruled out a case of distraction, saying she was carrying her pet dog in the back of the car but he was securely fastened in.

He said: "The crash has been fully investigated and toxicology reports indicate there was no reason to suggest anything in her system would have impaired the ability to drive."

At an earlier hearing, the family issued a statement saying: "We would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support during this difficult time. In particular, the emergency services, the people who helped at the scene and the fantastic support from the police.

"Julia was an incredibly special person who was loved so much by her late husband, children and grandchildren and everyone who knew her.

"She has left us with a lifetime of beautiful, happy memories."