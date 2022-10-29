Vaccination volunteers co-ordinators urges more people to step up and help the Covid booster programme

Martha Tryers Goral said that in December 2020 the whole country reacted in support of the urgent delivery of the Vaccine to over 80 per cent of the population.

"Now we urgently need both legacy volunteers and new volunteers to once again step forward and help support the NHS/Community Pharmacy services.

She said training and support, hi-viz wear, and 24/7 communication was available to all volunteers.

The co-ordinatore said that in 2020 in Shropshire there was an immediate response from over 1,600 people volunteering to act as parking stewards, public assistance and support helpers, reception volunteers, and protocol guardians .

"After 10 months of tireless delivery of the first round of vaccines, came the Autumn 2021 cohorts of the over 12‘s, and the first season of boosters for all of those already vaccinated in the first round.

"In Spring 2022 we had the booster programme once again when community pharmacies, became involved. The local Community Pharmacy here in Shropshire, MSN & Lunts, accepted the challenge across their pharmacies in the county in August.

"Boosters are in great demand once again. Alongside this programme, the community pharmacies have been asked by the NHS to deliver the Flu Vaccine."

Martha said the community pharmacies had an appointment booking system as opposed to a walk-in system.

"Many people have complained of having to queue up in all weathers for up to two hours at their local walk -in sessions, often only to be turned away after supplies have run out and numbers have been overwhelming," she said.

Among the pharmacy appointments available are those at the Craven Arms Community Centre, Sundays and Tuesdays throughout November from 10 am - 5pm and at Lunts Pharmacy, The Tannery, Shrewsbury, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday throughout November 2022, 9am - 6pm.

"Without Volunteers these simply cannot go ahead."