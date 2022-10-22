More than 3,000 poppies sewn together to create a waterfall-style war memorial

With a display of poppies they have made group members (front left) Debbie Pope, and (front right) Mic Blake, at Bucknell Memorial Hall, Bucknell

Led by local arts and crafts lady, Debbie Pope, the tribute holds a total of 3,126 poppies which have been crocheted, knitted and sewn by volunteers.

The project started around six months ago, with a group of 24 ladies from Bucknell village in South Shropshire, working hard to create the piece.

It will now be stored away until its erection at the village's war memorial on Thursday, November 3, where Reverend Martin Quayle of Bucknell: St Mary church will hold a dedication ceremony.

"It started six months ago and a couple of ladies were chatting over coffee and we were talking about how beautiful the poppy display was at The Tower of London," Debbie said.

From this, Debbie put a call out to members of the local community groups, including the Women's Institute, who offered to help Debbie in the project.

Debbie said that when the display is erected it will look as though the poppies are bursting out of the church and cascading down in a waterfall shape.