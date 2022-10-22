Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

More than 3,000 poppies sewn together to create a waterfall-style war memorial

By Megan HoweSouth ShropshirePublished:

A number of ladies from a Shropshire village have come together to create a stunning tribute to soldiers who have lost their lives in conflict.

With a display of poppies they have made group members (front left) Debbie Pope, and (front right) Mic Blake, at Bucknell Memorial Hall, Bucknell
With a display of poppies they have made group members (front left) Debbie Pope, and (front right) Mic Blake, at Bucknell Memorial Hall, Bucknell

Led by local arts and crafts lady, Debbie Pope, the tribute holds a total of 3,126 poppies which have been crocheted, knitted and sewn by volunteers.

The project started around six months ago, with a group of 24 ladies from Bucknell village in South Shropshire, working hard to create the piece.

It will now be stored away until its erection at the village's war memorial on Thursday, November 3, where Reverend Martin Quayle of Bucknell: St Mary church will hold a dedication ceremony.

"It started six months ago and a couple of ladies were chatting over coffee and we were talking about how beautiful the poppy display was at The Tower of London," Debbie said.

From this, Debbie put a call out to members of the local community groups, including the Women's Institute, who offered to help Debbie in the project.

Debbie said that when the display is erected it will look as though the poppies are bursting out of the church and cascading down in a waterfall shape.

"They are all different shades of red as I left the ladies to buy their own fabric," Debbie said "and there's a string of purple for the animals who lost their lives in the war and it looks very nice as it breaks up that big sea of red."

South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News