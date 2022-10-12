A Multihog in action

The council says it will use its Multihog road planer machines across the county.

Central Shropshire

Council workers will be tackling Belvidere Avenue, Shrewsbury, from October 28 to November 2. The road will be closed from 6pm to 11pm each day.

From November 3-9, action will be taken on the A458 Harley Bank, with road closures and two-way lights from 8pm to 6am.

From November 10-15, there will be work on Annscroft Crossroads, from 9.30am-4pm.

In addition, from November 16-17, work will be done at Wilderley Hall, Pulverbatch (9.30am to 4pm), meaning a road closure, and from November 18-21 there will be a road closure on Wolverhampton Road, Shifnal from 9.30am to 4pm.

South Shropshire

Work in South Shropshire will see the Multihog in action from October 31 to November 5 on the A489 from B4370 to Plowden (9.30am to 4pm).

The A489 junction with the B4370 will have work done on November 5, as will the B4368 Clun to Little Brampton from November 7-26.

Work will be taking place from November 28 to December 2 on the B4370 from A490 to Station Inn.

North Shropshire

There is also more work planned in North Shropshire.

From October 31 to November 4 there will be work on the B4396 Llynclys to Osbaston (9.30am to 4pm) and on November 7 in Trevor Avenue, St Martins.

Work will take place from November 8-11 on Millenheath, and at Welsh Walls, Oswestry on November 12.

Other work includes Childs Ercall to Ollerton from November 14-21 and Coopers Lane, Oswestry, on November 22.

Finally, work will be carried out from November 23 to December 6 from Queens Head to Rednal Karting.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “The Multihogs are a hugely important part of our work improve the county’s roads and make them safer for all road users.

“Since April 2021 we’ve repaired over 40,000 potholes across Shropshire and the Multihog has played a crucial role in this .