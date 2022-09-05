Jemima has role in Swan Lake

Jemima Morris . photo Ben Garner

Jemima Morirs will be taking roles in the three performances of the lavish production starring six international principal dancers and showcasing the talents of 80 young dancers from across the local area.

She was one of more than 150 young dancers who were auditioned to take part.

Jemima said: "I have done Swan Lake with the EYB before when I was nine-years-old and one of the things I distinctly remember was watching the older girls and it is almost weird to think that the same dances I watched then are the same ones I am doing now.

"My daddy was able to watch us dance then but sadly died of cancer and I only wish he could see this Swan Lake.

"My roles are as a Marinsky Soloist Dancer and as a Spanish Dancer.

"This is the fifth time I have danced with EYB, previously in Swan Lake, Cinderella in Hollywood, Giselle and Nutcracker.

"It is an incredible opportunity to perform on stage with professionals and gives me the chance to work hard to follow my dream to perform on stage.

"At present I am studying full time Theatre Arts Advanced at The Hammond in Chester so hopefully one day I will perform in a musical in the West End."

The emotionally charged Swan Lake production is set in 1895 Imperial Russia and tells of love, rivalry, greed and murder.

The action takes place in the Mariinsky Theatre where the Mariinsky Ballet are preparing for a production of Swan Lake and the sumptuous Royal Palace of the Tsar.

Two unlikely lovers meet with Odette, a dancer with the Mariinsky Ballet and Prince Sergei, son to the Tsar.

The Tsar must ensure that Prince Sergei does not marry beneath his station but the tyrannical Baron Von Rothbart would do anything to secure a royal patronage for his ballet company.

He would even manipulate his own daughter, Odile, to compete for the affections of the Prince.

Lyndsey Fraser, principle of the English Youth Ballet, who will be starring as Odile, the Black Swan, said: "The dancers learn so much about performance skills and the artistry of ballet.

"The sets and costumes in the production are superb and the experience is one that they will never forget."