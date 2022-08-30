Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two dead and four taken to hospital after two-car crash in Claverley

By Megan HoweSouth ShropshirePublished:

Two men have died and four others taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Claverley.

West Midlands Ambulance Service
West Midlands Ambulance Service

The incident took place on Long Common at 3.58pm yesterday afternoon where West Midlands Ambulance Service were in attendance.

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were all called to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered two men in a critical condition, both from the same car.

"Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save them and they were confirmed dead at the scene.

“Two adults and two children, from the second car, were all treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Russell’s Hall Hospital and Birmingham Children’s Hospital respectively.

"All four patients were taken to hospital by land ambulance.

“A further adult was assessed at the scene but able to be discharged.”

South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News