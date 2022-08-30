Claim is made for £1 million lottery prize

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, the company which runs the National Lottery, said it has received a claim for the £1 million Lotto prize from a ticket matching five main numbers and the Bonus Ball after the draw on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

As with all major prizes, the claim will now go through the process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the game's rules terms and conditions are adhered to and the integrity of The National Lottery is protected.

Subject to validation, the prize will then be paid at an appointment with one of Camelot’s winners’ advisers.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

There will be no information on whether it is an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize.

"We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process.

“We’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk. Players can also buy and check tickets in retail.

"Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.”

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

The National Lottery said that by playing games, players generate more than £30 million each week for National Lottery-funded projects.