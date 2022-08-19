Notification Settings

Burst water pipe hits village's water supplies for most of the day

Water customers in part of Shropshire near the Welsh border were without their supply for most of Friday after a pipe burst in the area.

Severn Trent Water scrambled its teams to the SY15 area of Church Stoke and told its customers at 11.09am that they would get to work as soon as they arrived.

They had hoped to get the pipe fixed and supplies back on tap by 3pm but the issue took longer than they anticipated.

News that the repair had been completed came through a minute before 6pm.

The company warned that water pressure could take between one and two hours to return to normal and workers would stay in the area, but it should not affect water supply.

A company spokesman thanked water customers for their "ongoing patience during this time."

