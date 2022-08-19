Appeal for witnesses or dashcam footage after A49 motorcyclist tragedy

Police closed the A49 for several hours

The 25-year-old from Ludlow died on the A49 on Wednesday at around 11.45pm and the road was closed for several hours.

Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the man.

Inquiries continue today with police urging anyone who saw the incident or captured it on dashcam to get in touch.

Ambulance crews arrived to find an off-duty police officer and two off-duty nurses performing CPR and using a defibrillator in efforts to save the young man's life.

However, despite the best efforts of crews and others involved, he died at the scene, officers said.

Police said a red Suzuki motorcycle travelling southbound collided with a signpost near the roundabout with Whitemeadow Close.

West Midlands Ambulance Service received several 999 calls reporting the collision.

A spokeswoman said: "We received several 999 calls reporting a collision involving a motorcyclist and a lamppost on the A49 Shrewsbury Road in Craven Arms at 11.34pm on Wednesday. Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene.

