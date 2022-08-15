Conifers to go to protect Offa's Dyke

Offa's Dyke

The conifers above Knighton on Black Hall Farm are being removed to safeguard this section of Offa’s Dyke, Britain’s longest ancient monument.

Helen Upson, Offa’s Dyke projects officer with Shropshire Council, said: “Small clumps of conifer trees are a common sight in the local upland farms, originally planted for shelter as well as for timber. One very visible clump is on Black Hall Farm, and about half of these trees sit right on top of Offa’s Dyke. Unfortunately, as the trees grow, roots find their way into the earthwork and cause damage to buried archaeology.

“One way to prevent this damage is to remove the trees before the severe damage happens, and to cover the monument in something that can form a protective covering – like grass. A mixture of grass and herb species allows insects to thrive, and attracts birds and bats to forage. Grazing livestock also benefit from a rich and varied diet, which helps the farmer to produce fit, healthy animals.”

The National Offa's Dyke Trail will be temporarily closed during the tree removal.

Funding for this work has come from the Defra-funded Farming in Protected Landscapes Programme, in collaboration with the new Offa’s Dyke Conservation Project.