Blooming lovely! Sunflower fields ready for visitors to pick their own

Simon Davies and Amelia Davies at Little Wytheford Farm, are thrilled to welcome visitors back for their third year of pick your own sunflowers

The owners of Little Wytheford Farm have got secateurs ready for guests to pick their own sunflowers from over three million flowers grown on their farm near Shawbury.

The owners of one of the county's most instagramable spots, Simon and Amelia Davies, said it was wonderful to finally open the gates on their third year of sunflower picking on Friday.

Amelia said: "Opening day was so lovely, we've worked super, super hard so it was wonderful to finally open.

"As always, we've been so overwhelmed with how well it's been received."

This year, 15 acres of sunflowers are joined by a further seven acres of purple flowers - what the farm has dubbed their "pollinator paradise" - feeding the bees that will go on to pollinate the farm's pickable pumpkins in October.

"The bees are so happy, you can hear them all over the farm." Amelia added: "We heavily rely on them for the pumpkins in the autumn, so it's a really lovely sound."

A new addition to the farm, a coffee barn, provides visitors with a covered area to enjoy coffee, cakes and ice cream from the tearoom. The farm's friendly Highlands cows, David, Duke and Archie will also be on hand for visitors to meet.

The farm is open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10am to 4pm, for approximately six weeks - sunflowers dependant.

Entry is £2.50 per person with under fives going free. Guests can follow a mile-long path through the flowers before grabbing a pair of provided secateurs and picking their own bunch of sunshine. Flowers are 50p a stem.