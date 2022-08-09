Commission to look at restoring polluted river

The River Wye

Herefordshire Council’s Cabinet have approved the establishment of a new 'Cabinet Commission', focused on restoration of the River Wye.

In January the council voted unanimously for a Water Protection Zone but the call was rejected by Minister Pow, Secretary of State, DEFRA.

A Cabinet Commission is therefore proposed to undertake a more 'strategic and systems' led review of river quality and in particular to consider how the council can use its powers and influence to progress the restoration of the Wye and Lugg.

Councillor David Hitchiner, Leader of Herefordshire Council, said: “The council has been leading this fight, and following a unanimous council vote, we requested the introduction of a Water Protection Zone covering the River Wye.

"This was rejected by Government, so we are now proposing the establishment of a Cabinet Commission on restoring the Wye, which will not only gather the evidence required for a Water Protection Zone but will seek to work as quickly as possible to consult and identify practical options to making a long term difference to the Wye and Lugg.”

The council is also creating a number of integrated wetlands specifically for the purpose of removing phosphates before they reach rivers.

It says the move will allow it to lift a ban on development in some areas.

A statement from the council said that a new Phosphate Credits system will allow developers to buy credits generated by the operation of the wetlands to offset the phosphates that their new developments will create.

It added: "In this way it is possible to ensure that the overall effect of new development is what’s called ‘nutrient neutral’, similar to the way companies can offset their carbon footprints by planting trees or sponsoring carbon negative projects.

"Trading in Phosphate Credits will commence in August 2022 and will increase as further Wetlands arrive on stream. Credits will be allocated on the agreed first come first served policy."

Cllr Hitchiner added: “Excellent progress has been made on our pioneering Integrated Wetlands Scheme. For the first time anywhere in the world, Wetlands sites will remove phosphate pollution from waste water before it reaches our rivers, and thanks to the Credits scheme, developers will be able to purchase credits to offset the impact of their development. Not only will this mean an end to the damaging and frustrating ban on development in certain areas, but also that new developments will be ‘nutrient neutral’.