Historic Tenbury Wells pub reopens after refurbishment

By Sue SmithTenbury WellsFood and Drink

The historic Market Tavern in Tenbury Wells has reopened after being acquired by Black Country Ales and undergoing a major refurbishment.

Located next to the site of Tenbury's famous traditional Christmas Mistletoe Market, the seating area of the pub has been extended to include the pie shop and shoe shop that were previously attached to the building.

Specialist real ale pub company Black Country Ales have now added the Market Tavern as the 45th to join their estate, which covers the East and West Midlands.

Experienced publicans Rosie and Phil Ingleston have moved to take over the reins in Tenbury and as well as having 12 hand-pulls for real ales and ciders, the pub sells fresh cobs daily, sausage rolls and pork pies.

Graham Manwaring, head of pubs at Black Country Ales, said: "We are very pleased to have at last acquired a pub in this delightful Worcestershire town.,

"We hope to add a few more over the next couple of years and are always on the look-out for traditional pubs and indeed for good quality publicans to manage them."

The refurbishment team has now moved on to Hereford where the company has acquired The Orange Tree in the city centre.

Graham said: "We are recruiting for the Orange Tree now and hoping to speak to anyone who wants to run an old-fashioned pub with a warm welcome and loads of good beers."

