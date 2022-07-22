The Shropshire Hills

The national funding programme from Defra was launched a year ago and is aimed at farmers and land managers in protected landscapes.

The Shropshire Hills AONB Partnership team is supporting local farmers to apply for grants, and the Local Assessment Panel meets regularly to consider applications and approve projects.

Phil Holden, Shropshire Hills partnership manager, said: "The funding is for one-off farming projects and will close in March 2024. Projects must reflect at least one of four themes to deliver local benefits to nature, climate, people and place. Making an application can help local farmers and land managers get in the best position to take advantage of the new environmental land management schemes and Alison Jones, our farming in protected landscapes adviser, is on hand to help applicants through the process.”

Six new projects approved this month include grassland habitat restoration and planting a new orchard, supporting a demonstration of 'silvopasture agroforestry' - the intentional integration of trees, foraged plants and livestock, protecting a section of Offa’s Dyke by careful removal of trees, developing a farm-wide compost operation to enrich the farm soils, and coppicing trees in a difficult to access corner of an ancient woodland close to the Wrekin.

Successful applicant Rowanna Britten from Lower Bush Farm, a not-for-profit care farm, said: “A massive thanks from everyone at the farm for this opportunity. It’s going to make a massive difference to the lives of so many people. We can’t wait to get started.”

The farm's project includes constructing animal housing with access for those with special educational needs and disabilities, and building up to five camping pods from locally sourced logs for farm glamping diversification.

Farmer, Andrew Beavan's scheme significantly improving the farm’s water supply infrastructure, providing sustainable clean water to 140ha of plateau land for livestock. With this in place he will be able to exclude his animals by fencing to protect the headwaters of the River Teme and source of River Redlake.

“We would like to start work on the water schemes as soon as possible. We have given all elements a great deal of thought, and we are confident that the scheme in its entirety will deliver for the objectives set out by the AONB, and also our own objectives to further enhance our ability to produce sustainable organic beef and lamb from our upland farm.”