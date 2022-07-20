Former West Mercia Police officer denies sexually assaulting two women

Former officer appeared in crown court

Oliver Dines, who was a serving constable with West Mercia Police, is accused of two counts of sexual assault by touching following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The 31-year-old is alleged to have committed the offences in October and November 2020 in Herefordshire.

The charges relate to two women he met through the course of his duties, the IOPC said.

Dines, from Hereford, was granted unconditional bail after appearing at Worcester Crown Court on Wednesday.

Adjourning the proceedings, Judge Jim Tindal told Dines: "Your case will be heard in November of next year. I appreciate that is a very long time for this matter to be hanging over your head and indeed hanging over the head of the complainants.

"It is a reflection, I am afraid, of how busy the courts are after the pandemic."