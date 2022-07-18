Notification Settings

Police appeal after fallen cyclist taken to hospital with serious head injuries

By David TooleySouth ShropshirePublished: Last Updated:

A man aged in his 70s suffered a serious head injury after falling off his bike.

Passersby gave the man first aid at the scene on the B4370 between Marshbrook and Whittingslow, at about midday on Friday, July 15 before police and ambulance arrived and he was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham

Police are appealing for information. They say he was travelling downhill, eastwards towards the level crossing at Marshbrook, approximately one mile from the crossing.

A police spokesman said: "No vehicles were identified as being involved in this incident and the man’s bicycle did not show damage consistent with a vehicle collision."

Anyone who may have been in the area and saw the incident or the man on the bicycle is asked to get in touch.

Please visit https://orlo.uk/RumLm quoting incident 232 of 15 July.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

