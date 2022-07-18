Police appeal after fallen cyclist taken to hospital with serious head injuries

Passersby gave the man first aid at the scene on the B4370 between Marshbrook and Whittingslow, at about midday on Friday, July 15 before police and ambulance arrived and he was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham

Police are appealing for information. They say he was travelling downhill, eastwards towards the level crossing at Marshbrook, approximately one mile from the crossing.

A police spokesman said: "No vehicles were identified as being involved in this incident and the man’s bicycle did not show damage consistent with a vehicle collision."

Anyone who may have been in the area and saw the incident or the man on the bicycle is asked to get in touch.