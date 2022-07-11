Dunne givcs Hunt his backing

Philip Dunne MP

Mr Hunt announced he would stand to become leader and so Prime Minister earlier on Sunday morning. - Mr Dunne led his team in Parliament during the 2019 contest.

He said: “Jeremy Hunt has the best mix of skills and experience to become Prime Minister overnight.

"He has mastered senior cabinet roles during almost ten years under previous Prime Ministers, serving as Culture Secretary for the London 2012 Olympics, the longest serving Health Secretary ever, and two years as Foreign Secretary.

"He did not serve as a minister under Boris Johnson, so carries no baggage from the outgoing Administration.

"I worked with him as his Minister of State for Health, so know first-hand his integrity, diligence and determination to get difficult things done.

He had a successful career before entering Parliament with me in 2005, having set up from scratch and then running a tech business teaching English so he understands the importance of driving business investment to grow the economy, the key to weathering the choppy economic waters ahead.

"He is a strong campaigner, having successfully increased his majority against Liberal Democrats in Surrey for 20 years but he knows that to win the next election he will need to create a team to retain and win seats from Labour in the Midlands and the North, and from the SNP in Scotland.