Get your bids in for Lottery money - south Shropshire MP's rallying cry to community groups

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne

The latest beneficiary of funding is All Stretton Jubilee Park which has notched up almost £8,500 from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK.

Money raised by National Lottery players when they buy tickets is distributed by the scheme - amounting to a staggering £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK.

South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne (Ludlow) said he is particularly pleased the renamed All Stretton Jubilee Park will receive almost £8,500 to restore and develop the community play park. He said it is "a fitting project to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.”

But the MP wants to see more local causes in his constituency apply for funding.

He said: "It is great to see how many community groups have benefited from £40,000 of National Lottery funding in South Shropshire since March.

"These projects support local people and the community, helping to bring people together once again following the pandemic, and I hope more local causes will apply."

He added that it "could be a lifeline as local people and communities rebuild and recover from the pandemic."