Environment Agency 'committed' to flood scheme – despite increased costs

Tenbury has suffered from flooding to large parts of the town over the years. Photo: Environment Agency

The scheme for Tenbury Wells, has a £3.2m funding gap, with the Environment Agency (EA) saying earlier this week it would be reviewing plans to look at how "greater value can be achieved from an engineering perspective".

Now the EA has said it is committed to the project and is looking at ways to reduce costs.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We are committed to developing a flood risk management scheme for Tenbury Wells to reduce flood risk from the River Teme and Kyre Brook.

“The scheme remains complex and challenging, and we are continuing to explore opportunities to reduce capital costs through partnership working, design modification and value engineering to achieve an efficient affordable solution.

"All partners, including Worcestershire County Council and Malvern Hills District Council, are committed to developing a viable scheme.

“Our project team continue to engage with multiple partners, stakeholders, and the community of Tenbury Wells.

"In particular, we are having valuable conversations with the Hereford Anglican Church on finalising the scheme's design at St Mary’s Church.