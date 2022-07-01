Notification Settings

Motorcyclist killed in country road crash near Shropshire border

By Dominic RobertsonSouth ShropshirePublished: Last Updated:

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died following a crash.

The B4361 near Orleton, a few miles south of Ludlow. Photo: Google
Officers said that the crash, which involved a Jaguar and a motorbike, had taken place just before 6pm on June 30, on the B4361 at Ashley Moor, Orleton, south of Ludlow.

The road was closed while police, fire and ambulance services attended.

A spokesman for the police said: "The vehicles involved were a silver Jaguar driven by a 74-year-old man from Orleton and a KTM Superduke 1290 motorbike ridden by a 63-year old-man from Hollywood, Birmingham.

"Despite the best efforts of paramedics and an off duty doctor at the scene, the rider of the motorcycle sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

"We’d like to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time who can help with our enquiries. Perhaps you have some dashcam footage or witnessed the collision?"

People with information can call 101 quoting incident number 00495 of June 30, 2022, if you can help.

