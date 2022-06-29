Ultra runner taking on 870 mile charity challenge

Alan Bateson will be taking on the challenge to raise money for charity

On July 4, Shropshire ultra runner, 43-year-old, Alan Bateson will set off from Chester, and attempt to run the 870 mile Welsh Coast Path in less than 21 days raising money for Young Minds.

YoungMinds provide a lifeline to thousands of families, advising and supporting them to understand their child’s behaviour and secure the right help.

Mr Bateson, from Bishop's Castle has suffered with his own mental health throughout his life, starting in his teenage years and has also had issues with addiction.

He said: "I now live a life that keeps me happy, consistent and on an even keel.

"The ability to communicate how I feel, and being physically fit are paramount in keeping me this way.

"I want to spend the rest of my life raising awareness of how important these two things are for all of us, and by supporting a charity such as YoungMinds, you can help me achieve that goal."

“Our world has changed dramatically in the last few years. A global pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the rising cost of living has led to instability for us all, and our young people need our support now more than ever."

To add an extra challenge, Alan is attempting to break the world record for the Welsh Coastal Path which currently stands at 20 days 10 hours and 38 mins.

To do this he will need to run around 42 miles a day for those 21 days.

The terrain is difficult, and Alan said he is expecting the weather to present a further challenge on some days.

He is currently going through a gruelling training regime in preparation.

This is not Alan's first ultra running challenge. In 2021 he ran the entirety of the 177 mile Offas Dyke Challenge in just over three days, raising more than £21,000 for the charity – Campaign against living miserably. T