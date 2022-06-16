Young people in Shropshire get chance to shape future

Young people from Shropshire to come together at the county's youth forum next week

The Youth South Shropshire conference is set to take place next Saturday, June 25 at Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre in Craven Arms.

The event is free for people to attend and aims to bring together parish and county councillors and other leaders with young people from across the county.

Its aim is to allow young people to voice their thoughts about local action, to discuss what they like about where they live, what they want to see and what they need.

Half of the organising team are under 25 and have put together an interactive programme that includes campaign t-shirt making, podcast production, and intergenerational conversations.

Marinke Fontein, infrastructure support officer with South Shropshire Youth Network (SSYN), said: “Intergenerational conversations are important to understand where each generation is coming from, what is important to them.

"We are hoping every participant will take a light bulb moment home."

On the day attendees will create action plans and people will be asked to pledge to take action around a specific issue.

The pledge commitment can be big or small, for example, sending an email, making a phone call, or talking to friends about an issue.

“It’s about building big change by making small steps,” Marinke added.

The South Shropshire Youth Network will follow the pledges up in autumn and will work with local communities to help push things forwards.

High Sheriff of Shropshire, Selina Graham, will be at the conference to celebrate young people’s achievements and contributions to the event.