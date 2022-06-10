RSPCA appeal to find a furr-ever home for 'gentle giant' Ronnie

Ronnie has only had interest from one potential owner in six months

Staff at the RSPCA’s Gonsal Farm Animal Centre in Shropshire, have put out a special appeal for Ronnie, the two-year-old lurcher crossbreed, who “wins the hearts of everyone”.

Ronnie has a love of people and an adoring nature, the RSPCA have said, but has only had one rehoming application in the last six months.

Neil Richardson, kennel supervisor at Gonsal Farm, said: “Ronnie is a real gentleman and everyone who meets him - whether that be the vets or volunteers - is completely bowled over by him.

"He wins the hearts of everyone who is lucky enough to get to spend time with him, simply because he adores people and loves attention and will gently lean against you asking for endless fuss."

Ronnie and three other dogs came into RSPCA care in January this year following concerns for their welfare.

As a result, Ronnie – who is the last of the quartet still looking for a home – had to have part of his tail removed, although that has not stopped it from wagging it whenever he gets the chance.

“He’s such a gentle giant, but can forget how big he is, so he can be a little strong on the lead from time to time, but he’s still a massive softie at heart," Neil added.

"All he wants is company and a home to call his own with a family who will give him lots of love and affection, which is why it’s so frustrating and incredibly sad that there’s been so little interest in him.

“We know there’s a wonderful home out there somewhere for Ronnie and we’d appeal to anyone looking for a canine companion who will reward you with endless friendship and affection, to get in touch.”

Brindle-coloured Ronnie is fast and loves to run, so a medium to large-size garden with suitably high fencing would be ideal for him.

He could live with an existing dog of a similar size, pending meetings at the animal centre.

A home with children aged ten years and over would be fine, but he cannot live with cats or small furry animals.