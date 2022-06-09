Notification Settings

Organisers gearing up for bike show

By Sue SmithSouth ShropshirePublished:

Motorcycle enthusiasts are expected to start revving up for the sixth Marches Moto Italia which is set to take place at The Powis Arms in Lydbury North, Shropshire, on June 12.

Motorcycles on display at a previous Marches Moto Italia event in 2019.

The event started a few years ago when a small group of Italian motorcycle riders thought it would a good idea to hold a rally featuring all makes of Italian bikes.

The idea proved an instant success when the first Marches Moto Italia was held in 2016.

James Bowen, aged 78, who is one of the organisers, said: "More than 80 bikers attended that first event and since then it has been staged five times attracting an ever-growing number of visitors to see the machines on show.

"Enthusiasts swap tips and stories of their road-trip adventures and this year the Moto Italia will start at 10am.

"It is quite low key with no loud music or commercial stalls.

"It provides people with just a lovely ride to get there and enables them to enjoy the good food and beer at the pub and just have a fine time.

"If it is a good day we might have more than 80 people and we are hoping it will be really good this year."

The father-of-two, who has four grandchildren, rides a 1961 175cc Morini which will be on show along with many other motorcyles on the day.

He said: "Italian bikes are phenomenal as the engineering is fantastic and they are very beautiful.

"They really do attract the enthusiasts. "

Although it is an Italian bike rally, anyone with an interesting classic or other bike is welcome to visit the show and there will be a special parking area for their machines.

Mr Bowen added: "We hope that many people will come along to enjoy the sights and sounds of the day."

