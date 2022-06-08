Sainsbury's store and six new apartments for Bewdley

The former fire station site

They are scheduled to be ready for occupation by the end of November.

Lombard Group Developments in Stourport has appointed McPhillips, of Telford, as the main contractor for the project which will include the creation of a new Sainsbury’s Local and the apartments on the town's former fire station site.

Sainsburys has agreed a new lease for the site and hopes to open the new store by Christmas creating 25 full and part-time jobs.

The deal for the store has been forward sold and funded by LXI Real Estate Investment Trust and the apartments will be sold for owner occupation.

Jon Westwood, director of Lombard Group Developments, said: “We bought the site on Dog Lane from Worcester County Council and Hereford and Worcester Fire Authority in December 2019 after the fire station closed down and moved to the Stourport/Kidderminster Road.

“We obtained planning permission in September 2021 for a new Sainsbury’s store of 6,500 sq ft at ground level and six apartments on the first floor, each having one car parking space allocated.”

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s Property director, said: “Sainsbury’s is committed to helping everyone eat better and by bringing our fantastic convenience offer to Bewdley, we will be able to extend that commitment to more of our customers. We look forward to working closely with Lombard to deliver a great new store that will be an asset to the local community.”