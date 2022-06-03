Paul in training for big swim for charity

Paul Collins

Paul Collins, 39, who lives in the south of the county, will be part of a relay team that will take part in a charity swim from Jersey to France next month.

He was picked by his employer, construction company Wates, to join the challenge to raise funds for the Young Women's Trust.

While Paul has taken part in several inland water swim challenges he says the sea swim will be completely different.

"Just before Christmas I registered interest for a charity event my employer (Wates) wanted to complete. The event required six strong, open water swimmers to complete a relay swim from Jersey to France.

"I have a strong background in open water and long distance swimming and having completed swims including; Bala, three miles, Lake Coniston, over five miles and Ullswater seven and a half miles."

He had to complete a tough selection process at the Sandwell Aquatic Centre, built for the Commonwealth Games by Wates.

"We were the first people to use the pool," he said.

"I was selected to be part of the team for the event and then took part in a practise day swim from Dover. This went really well and provided an opportunity for the swimmers to experience the channel conditions."

Paul said he had been training hard over the past five months in both pool and open water conditions had been increasing his endurance with long distance and strength, conditioning and technique sessionsi,

The swim will take place from Jersey sometime between July 6-11, depending on tide conditions.

"We hope to swim an hour each at a time. Because of the tides the total swim will be an "S" shape longer than swimming in a straight line."