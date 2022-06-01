Tips for taking your motorhome on the road this bank holiday weekend

van

The Covid-19 pandemic saw a surge in motorhome ownership, but with fuel prices now at sky high levels, fuel technology specialist SulNOx Group Plc has put together some tips for getting the most miles per gallon from your home on wheels:

The experts at SulNOx technology, which is distributed by Shrewsbury-based ElimiNOX are urging people to service their vehicles so their vehicles are running as efficiently as possible, increasing their miles per litre.

"Check your tyres. Under inflated tyres can impact your fuel consumption by anything from 3-10 per cent. Equally, over inflating your tyres can also have a negative impact," a spokesman said.

"Are there things in your motorhome that are there simply because they’ve always been there, even though you never use them? Take them out. Equally, unless you’re planning a trip across the Sahara, you probably don’t need a full tank of water. The lighter your motorhome, the further it will travel on a single tank of fuel."

"Give your fuel a boost. Our SulNOxEco™ Fuel Conditioners improve the combustion of light fuels including gasoline and diesel. In tests, they have been shown to reduce fuel consumption by up to eight per cent."

Other tips include route planning, remembering that a motorhome is wider that a car, and avoiding rush hour black spot.