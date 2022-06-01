garden centre group reaches target ahead of time

Hydrangea Red Butterfly

Bridgnorth Garden Centre and Albrighton Garden Centre are part of the British Garden Centres Group, which became a platinum partner of the Greenfingers Charity in January this year, pledging to raise the sum before the charity's 25th anniversary in 2024.

The money was raised through a series of events this year, including their participation in the national Garden Re-Leaf Day in March. This is a day dedicated to raising money and awareness of the work carried out by the charity and is widely supported by the gardening industry.

A further £5,000 was raised during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show from the sales of the new Hydrangea Red Butterfly, their signature plant which was exclusively available to visitors at the show. Each sale saw £10 donated to the charity.

TV Presenter and charity patron, David Domoney, was presented with a cheque at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022 by Amy and Abigail Stubbs – daughters of the company’s joint founders Charles and Robert.

Amy said “It’s amazing to see our centres create awareness and raise money for Greenfingers. This charity means a lot to us, and we support them in everything they do. This money raised will only go on to help them create more magical gardens for children's hospices.”

David Domoney said: “As a patron, it was a great pleasure to receive this wonderful donation on behalf of Greenfingers Charity. The support of the entire British Garden Centre family really will make a tremendous difference to the work of the charity and in turn the families and carers who spend time in Greenfingers gardens.”

British Garden Centres operates 61 stores nationwide after the brothers opened their first centre in Lincolnshire in 1987.