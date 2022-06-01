Notification Settings

Alveley band to make a noise for the Queen.

By Paul Jenkins

Members of the Alveley Village band will be playing a special jubilee concert on Saturday in the grounds of the Three Horseshoes Pub in the village.

Founded by Colin Jones MBE in 1990, the group is renowned for having a range of members from the ages of 10 to 85 and welcoming players of any ability - they play regularly at concerts, fetes and other events.

Now under the directorship of Wrekin native Garry Bailey, the concert will take place in the grounds and garden of the pub at 2pm and will feature specially chosen patriotic music to celebrate the jubilee from pomp and circumstance to Zadoc the Priest and songs from Queen and The Beatles,

They will also be performing both the British and the Ukranian national anthems at the show. which also marks the pub being under new management and which is hoped will bring village residents closer together.

Jenny Jarvis, the press officer for the group said they were going to perform some challenging pieces, older and more modern classical and popular songs and that they hoped there would be something there for everyone.

She said: "It is going to be our twist on the celebrations and we are hoping the weather is good for us but if not there is a marquee in the garden so either way people will be able to enjoy the music."

She said the band were also looking for new members, in particular people who could play string instruments.

They practice at Quatt Village Hall on Saturdays between 9.30 and 11.30am - for details on the band go to www.alveleyvillageband.weebly.com

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

