Shropshire village motor event is roaring success

The 'Mini Girls Rally' car looked after by Antony Elkes

Around 35 vehicles were booked in a week ago to the Wheels@The Weekend event, but in the end there were 90 as they turned the village into a motor enthusiasts dream to raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer.

Eloise May with Poppy May, Molly Rippon and Eloise Johnson

Resident Eloise May, 20, is suffering from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and undergoing bouts of radiotherapy treatment in Liverpool, where she is a student at John Moores University.

Friends and villagers in the close knit community have rallied round to her cause and raised money for the charity, as well as help towards the costs associated with her treatment and hundreds of people turned out for the event, where entrants paid £5 to display their vehicles.

A massive array of vehicles were there for visitors to look at including Aston Martins, a Subaru, Ferraris and ally cars as well as the tank, vintage lorries and motorbikes.

One of the star attractions was a McClaren 720s owned by Walter Gleason who helped organise the event, along with Gary Aulton.

Eloise will now go back to Liverpool next week for her final bout of radiation treatment with doctors saying they are very happy with the way it is progressing.

Her mother Sacha said they had been 'overwhelmed' by the response to the motor show and hadn't expected so many last minute entries.

Eloise May with Walter Gleeson and his Mclaren 720s

She said: "It was fascinating to see the different vehicles and the contrast in them from the super cars to the bikes and the vintage lorries – there really was something for everyone.