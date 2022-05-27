Hall's gardens opening for charity

Lucinda and Robin Parish will be opening the gardens at Walcot Hall in Lydbury North to the public as part of National Garden Scheme.

Visitors will also get a rare opportunity to see inside the building and learn about the long history of the house and estate which Clive of India once owned.

The original house, which dates back to the Elizabethan period, was remodelled by Clive who created a stately Georgian mansion.

His son, Edward, later added a ballroom and created a 20-acre arboretum which dates back to 1800.

The gardens feature cascades of azalea and rhododendrons among specimen trees and pools.

There are views of Sir William Chambers' Clock Towers and the lake and hills beyond.

There is also a walled kitchen garden, dovecot, meat safe, ice-house and mile-long lakes.

A Russian wooden church, grotto and fountain as well as a tin chapel can also be seen.

Relaxed borders and rare shrubs are also thriving and the lakeside has been replanted and a water garden at the western end re-established.

Lucinda Parish said: "Walcot has been opening its gardens for the National Garden Scheme for decades.

"Having only missed one year recently, due to the pandemic, we are very proud to be opening again this year.

"We are deliberately sticking with our usual opening days this year as we did not want to conflict with the Jubilee celebrations.

"We look forward to welcoming as many people as possible.

"It is the schools' half-term holiday and our gardens and arboretum are a fabulous place for children to explore and have a really good run around.

"We also open the ground floor of the Hall itself and this provides a rare opportunity for people to see inside Walcot as well as a chance to learn a bit about the long history of the house and estate."

People with dogs and children are welcome to visit and there will be a pop-up cafe serving refreshments in the historic ballroom.