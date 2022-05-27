Dunne calls for actions not words from leader

Philip Dunne MP

Reacting to the publication of an investigation into alleged gatherings on government premises during Covid restrictions, he said: “I have been clear we should give both the Metropolitan Police and Sue Gray the opportunity to look into these events, and that the latter's report should be made available to the public in full.

"This has now happened, and her findings confirm those made in her interim report – namely that there was a culture among some officials and senior leadership in Downing Street and the cabinet office which allowed some of those who worked there through the pandemic to show a lack of respect for either the great privilege of public service at the heart of government or the fact others across the country were making immense sacrifices to keep communities safe from coronavirus.

" While the report does support the PM’s previous claims he was not aware of the way in which some gatherings descended into late night drinking, either when he was not present or after he had left, it is right he should take ultimate responsibility for these failings.

"I do welcome the personnel changes within Downing Street already made by the PM after the interim report; and his claims to have changed the culture at the heart of government. He is also right to apologise directly to security and cleaning staff, who were treated with disdain by some junior staff who attended these events.

"With all of the pressing issues facing the government, it should not have to spend time defending the integrity of the PM.