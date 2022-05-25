More than 50 guns given up to West Mercia Police in just one week

LAST PIC / DAVID HAMILTON PIC / SHROPSHIRE STAR 27/9/20 GV Malinsgate Police Station, Telford..

The national 'Give Up Your Guns' campaign was introduced to prevent firearms and ammunition being used on the streets.

Chief Inspector Sarah Corteen said they were pleased with the amount of weapons handed in and said there was still time for people to give up guns at either Shrewsbury or Telford Police Station.

She said: "We've had a great response to the campaign so far with more weapons taken out of society.

“And there is still time for anyone who owns an unregistered firearm or one that is no longer wanted to safely hand them in.

“Thankfully gun crime is not a significant issue in West Mercia but we will continue to work hard to keep weapons out of our communities."