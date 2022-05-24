Bonfire spreads to shed and hedge sparking warning from fire service

The remnants of the garden shed

An out of control bonfire destroyed a shed and hedge at a house in the Churchstoke area.

Fire crews from Montgomery were called to the shed fire just before midday on Monday.

They discovered that the fire had originated from a bonfire that was placed too close to the shed. It had also spread to a hedge and a tree.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to ensure it would not re-ignite, leaving the scene at 1.15pm.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service urged people to carefully consider if it is necessary to burn their rubbish themselves instead of opting to utilise their local authority’s waste disposal services.

"If it is essential to burn your rubbish and garden waste in a bonfire, then please follow simple rules that are advocated by the National Fire Chiefs Council," a spokesperson said.

"Bonfires should be sited well away from buildings, fences, trees and garden buildings and structures.

"If possible, the burning of garden rubbish should take place within a garden incinerator placed on an even and non-combustible surface, such as a patio slab.

"Do not use flammable liquids or accelerants to start the bonfire.

"The bonfire should always be supervised and means to control the bonfire should be at hand e.g. a garden hose.