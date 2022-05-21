Children get creative ahead of Ludlow Fringe Festival and the town carnival this Summer

Children at a community workshop in Ludlow

Around 84 children have taken part in five workshops in Ludlow to create pieces ahead of next month's carnival in the town.

The carnival will return on June 18 after a 15 year absence and will kick off the three week Ludlow Fringe Festival.

The workshops have taken place at various around the town including The Ludlow Scout Hut and Ludlow Primary School.

Art made in workshops for Ludlow Fringe

Jess Laurie, Education & Community Coordinator for Ludlow Fringe, said: “The children have thoroughly enjoyed being involved and are all excited about sharing their creations on carnival day.

“It has been great fun and because of our eco theme of Our Beautiful Earth this year, we’ve had some great discussions with children about the planet and what we can do to help save it too.

“I would encourage anyone who would like to be involved to please get in touch with me.”

Year 3 pupils get creative at Ludlow Primary School

The workshops so far have included children making scrunch puppets and adults creating large scale carnival puppets, both run by Fetch Theatre.

As part of the Holiday, Activities and Food (HAF) Programme, there have also been two Carnival themed workshops delivered by Kate Johnston of Sticks n Stuff and Bym Welthy of Beat Bang Bong.

Rebecca Smith, a year five teacher at Ludlow Primary School, said the sessions have been great.

“We've really enjoyed holding the workshops at school, the children have been very excited to be involved and are proud to be contributing to the carnival this year, they can't wait to see their creations in action," she added.

Art by Year 3 children at Ludlow Primary School

All workshops are free to attend and further sessions will be held for adults to drop in to The Wonderhouse on Old Street, Ludlow, to decorate Kingfisher and Heron on either May 18 or 25 at 6pm.

Children can also attend a carnival costume making workshop on June 11 at 10am in the same location.