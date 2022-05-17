Headline acts for Ludlow Fringe Festival announced

Alistair McGowan

The festival, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year, will take place between June 18 to July 10 in and around the South Shropshire town.

TV comic and impressionist Alistair McGowan is set to perform, as well as Rob Newman, Ivo Graham, Daniel and Gabriella Martinez Flamenco, the Old Time Sailors, Electric Swing Orchestra and the Kakatsiki African Drummers.

It will also feature poetry readings, a performance of Macbeth at Ludlow Castle, an exhibition by artist Frances Clarke, Bhangra Tots Family Dance, a comic art masterclass, puppet shows, magician The Great Baldini and Cabaret at the Brewery.

Anita Bigsby, Fringe festival director, said: “This is an exciting year for us and a major milestone with our 10th birthday celebration.

“We have some fantastic vibrant and diverse events planned for people to get involved with and enjoy, it is shaping up to be our biggest and best festival yet.

“We’re hoping to continue to attract people from all over the country and beyond and top our best visitor numbers, which in turn is a huge boost to the local economy and community.

“It will all start with the Eco Carnival, where floats will be on foot or cycle, which has the theme Beautiful Earth. We also have a lot of performances which reinforce this theme throughout the three week festival.”

Events range from free and pay what you can, to tickets priced between £5 and £20, with a free performance of We Are Not Shellfish by Sabotage Theatre on July 9.

The heartfelt puppet show for families is about the power of friendship and how it can change lives, tackling issues of the environment, the refugee crisis and political action.

Writer and Director Zoe Hinks said: “It feels like right now, more than ever, we need to be looking at what connects us.

“It is incredibly daunting for young people to honestly look at the challenges of environmental and social injustice today.

“It is our job as story-makers to help create a map navigating an uncertain future. It is important to make a play that uses a joyful approach; if it isn’t fun, then people close themselves off.”