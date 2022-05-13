Flood management scheme takes regional engineering award

Luke Neal, Land & Water Team Deputy Manager, Shropshire Wildlife Trust

The Shropshire Slow the Flow, Natural Flood Management Project took the ‘Studies and Research’ category for the prestigious ICE West Midlands Awards 2022.

Carried out in the Corvedale catchment the project utilised nature-based approaches to flooding, including in stream wood structures known as leaky barriers, to help reduce flood risk, improve biodiversity, whilst also supporting partnership and community working.

Research conducted by Cardiff University determined the effectiveness of leaky barriers in raising water levels behind the barriers and increasing water storage. The research involved using innovative technology, skills and techniques to quantify the flood attenuation effects of these nature-based solutions to flooding.

Luke Neal, Land & Water Team Deputy Manager, Shropshire Wildlife Trust, said: “We are delighted that our work, delivered in partnership, has been able to be used to produce such high-quality research. This type of data strengthens the ability of organisations like ours to implement effective natural flood management in the right place at the right scale to protect communities and improve the resilience of our landscapes.”

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for climate change, natural assets and the green economy, said: “We are thrilled that The Shropshire Slow the Flow (SStF) Natural Flood Management (NFM) Project has won its category at the ICE West Midlands Award.

“This is partnership working at its best. Utilising the skills, knowledge and techniques of all organisations involved, our project clearly demonstrates that our research is highly recognised within the industry and is going to be used for years to come in terms of natural flood and flood risk management.

“Winning such an award further strengthens our resolve to increase our resilience to the climate emergency through engineering projects that are balanced with environmental benefits and working with the community.”