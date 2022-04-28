Public asked to help save rare butterflies in events at county beauty spots

People could help reverse the fortunes of the Small Pearl-bordered Fritillary butterfly by getting involved in citizen science.

Free events are taking place on the Stiperstones, Clee Liberty and the Long Mynd, between Wednesday, May 18, and Wednesday, August 13.

People can pre-book onto guided walks, identification workshops, moth mornings and training in survey techniques.

Festival organisers, and moth and butterfly experts Mike Williams and Jenny Joy, say some of the species found on the three commons are in decline nationally.

They say information gathered by people could help reverse the fortunes of the Grayling, Small Pearl-bordered Fritillary and Dark Green Fritillary butterflies.

Mr Williams said: "This is a targeted piece of citizen science. We hope members of the public can fill in gaps in our knowledge about where key species are. We can then work with landowners and commoners to conserve them.

“Photographers can also contribute towards conservation efforts. They can record butterflies and moths they see on these three commons this year by entering a photographic competition. An app takes the hardwork out of identification. There are prizes and a chance to feature in the 2023 West Midlands Butterfly Conservation calendar for the overall winner.

“Ultimately we hope that the festival will add to people’s understanding of the importance of Shropshire’s upland commons for wildlife. Plus encourage people to record the butterflies and moths they see."

The festival is part of the Our Upland Commons Project – a three-year, £3m, 25-partner project helping to secure the future of upland commons in the Shropshire Hills, Dartmoor, the Lake District and Yorkshire Dales.

It is led by the Foundation for Common Land.

Local partners and community wildlife groups include the National Trust, Natural England, Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Shropshire Hills AONB and West Midlands Butterfly Conservation, plus commoners on the three commons.

The project has been made possible by funding from National Lottery players, grants from Esmée Fairbairn, Garfield Weston Foundations and local funders, the Millichope Foundation.