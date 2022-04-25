MP to meet health bosses over ambulance waiting times

Philip Dunne MP

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne also encouraged people to consider first responder or paramedic careers after attending a West Midlands Ambulance Service recruitment drive in the town's Market Square on Saturday.

Mr Dunne said: "There is still much to be done to improve the ambulance service in South Shropshire, where response times have deteriorated markedly since last July. I am meeting NHS leaders across Shropshire this Friday and unblocking the handover logjam for ambulances queuing at our acute hospitals is top of my list.

But I am encouraged by the immediate steps taken by WMAS to address recruitment concerns. The exhibit in Ludlow was a good indication of widespread support and interest in Ambulance Services across our community.

"I encourage any constituents interested in either the community first responder programme or a career as a paramedic to sign up now.”