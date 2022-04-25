Notification Settings

MP to meet health bosses over ambulance waiting times

By Nick Humphreys

An MP is meeting NHS bosses to discuss deteriorating ambulance times.

Philip Dunne MP
Philip Dunne MP

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne also encouraged people to consider first responder or paramedic careers after attending a West Midlands Ambulance Service recruitment drive in the town's Market Square on Saturday.

Mr Dunne said: "There is still much to be done to improve the ambulance service in South Shropshire, where response times have deteriorated markedly since last July. I am meeting NHS leaders across Shropshire this Friday and unblocking the handover logjam for ambulances queuing at our acute hospitals is top of my list.

But I am encouraged by the immediate steps taken by WMAS to address recruitment concerns. The exhibit in Ludlow was a good indication of widespread support and interest in Ambulance Services across our community.

"I encourage any constituents interested in either the community first responder programme or a career as a paramedic to sign up now.”

More information on opportunities at WMAS visit wmascareers.uk/

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

