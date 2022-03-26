Ex-brewery owner Edward, 71, continuing charity challenges with 120-mile cycle ride

Edward Wood will be taking on the challenge next month

Edward, from Leamoor Common, Craven Arms, is planning to get into the saddle for the Bike2MKDons charity cycling event, which will see him and 16 other people travelling from Shrewsbury to Milton Keynes in two days on April 1 and April 2.

They hope to arrive in Milton Keynes in time to see Shrewsbury Town's League game against MK Dons.

Edward had hoped Woods Brewery, which he sold four years ago, would continue sponsorship of his fundraising events in the future but it has now ceased trading.

He said: “The ride has become a bit of a bitter-sweet experience for me.

"After I sold the brewery four years ago, one of the things the new owners continued was sponsorship of local charities.

"They had agreed to back this ride for me and gave me £100 but when they closed last month it was a blow.

"It was doubly sad because the brewery holds great memories for me, one of which was enjoying a pint of Shropshire Lad at the ground before a game.

"But as a lifelong Salop fan, I am delighted to be cycling for Shrewsbury Town in the Community and want to raise as much as I can for them.

"Shrewsbury Town Football Club's community arm delivers more than 30 projects every week throughout Shropshire, focusing on sports participation, education, health and social inclusion."

Father-of-one Edward had a target to raise a minimum of £300 but has so far gained sponsorship totalling £500.

He started cycling seriously in 2010 when he was approaching his 60th birthday, and completed the route from Land's End to John O'Groats.

Edward has since raised more than £15,000 for West Midlands Air Ambulance, £1,000 for prostate cancer and other amounts for many local charities, including the Longmynd Scouts and Flounders Folly Trust.