Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ex-brewery owner Edward, 71, continuing charity challenges with 120-mile cycle ride

By Sue SmithCraven ArmsPublished:

A 71-year-old cycling and football fanatic is looking for extra donations for a 120-mile fundraising marathon he is about to undertake, after one of his main sponsors ceased trading.

Edward Wood will be taking on the challenge next month
Edward Wood will be taking on the challenge next month

Edward, from Leamoor Common, Craven Arms, is planning to get into the saddle for the Bike2MKDons charity cycling event, which will see him and 16 other people travelling from Shrewsbury to Milton Keynes in two days on April 1 and April 2.

They hope to arrive in Milton Keynes in time to see Shrewsbury Town's League game against MK Dons.

Edward had hoped Woods Brewery, which he sold four years ago, would continue sponsorship of his fundraising events in the future but it has now ceased trading.

He said: “The ride has become a bit of a bitter-sweet experience for me.

"After I sold the brewery four years ago, one of the things the new owners continued was sponsorship of local charities.

"They had agreed to back this ride for me and gave me £100 but when they closed last month it was a blow.

"It was doubly sad because the brewery holds great memories for me, one of which was enjoying a pint of Shropshire Lad at the ground before a game.

"But as a lifelong Salop fan, I am delighted to be cycling for Shrewsbury Town in the Community and want to raise as much as I can for them.

"Shrewsbury Town Football Club's community arm delivers more than 30 projects every week throughout Shropshire, focusing on sports participation, education, health and social inclusion."

Father-of-one Edward had a target to raise a minimum of £300 but has so far gained sponsorship totalling £500.

He started cycling seriously in 2010 when he was approaching his 60th birthday, and completed the route from Land's End to John O'Groats.

Edward has since raised more than £15,000 for West Midlands Air Ambulance, £1,000 for prostate cancer and other amounts for many local charities, including the Longmynd Scouts and Flounders Folly Trust.

Anyone wanting to sponsor Edward's cycling challenge can do so at justgiving.com/Edward-Wood8

Craven Arms
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Shrewsbury

By Sue Smith

Reporter

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News