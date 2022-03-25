MP welcomes government funding for Changing Places toilets

Phillip Dunne

Shropshire Council will receive £164,000 of funding to deliver new Changing Places toilets as part of a £23.5 million national investment, the Government has confirmed.

Changing Places toilets are larger accessible toilets for people who cannot use standard facilities. They are equipped with hoists, curtains, adult-sized changing benches, and can support both users, their families, and carers.

There are currently 1,300 Changing Places toilets in the England, but this announcement provides funding for an additional 500 rooms.

The new rooms will be delivered across a range of public venues, including cinemas, galleries, shopping centres, museums, visitor centres, beaches, parks, and other entertainment spaces – ensuring those with severe disabilities have the resources they need to enjoy public amenities.

Muscular Dystrophy UK is working in partnership with the Government to deliver the additional spaces, and are supporting local authorities in providing technical advice and training.

Mr Dunne said: “Shropshire has wonderful public spaces, so it is only right that everybody can enjoy them.

“I am pleased the government is providing £164,000 to Shropshire Council, which will help to bring new Changing Places toilets to public locations.