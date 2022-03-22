Tiger lodges at West Midland Safari Park given green light

Artist impression of tiger lodges at West Midland Safari Park - Dave Powner, WMSP

The new development will see a house installed for the park's two Sumatran tigers, allowing the animals to have 24-hour access to their indoor and outdoor environments.

Integrated with the tiger's new habitat, will be four lodges to provide guests with an up-close and immersive overnight experience with the two Safari Park residents.

Amboseli Lodge, which is one of the elephant lodges

It comes as a first in the park's 49-year history, allowing guests to see the tigers on foot for the very first time.

Neil James, project manager, said, "We are absolutely thrilled to have planning permission granted to create a brand-new habitat, with amazing new facilities for our Sumatran tigers.

"We will incorporate natural vantage points, tiger-sized scratching posts, enrichment areas and pools for the tigers to take the occasional dip in.

"We are committed to building a lasting legacy for our animals and the new facilities will allow our keepers to continue to provide the highest standard of care for these big cats.

“The new tiger lodges are truly breathtaking and will allow guests to sleep a whisker away from these amazing creatures.

"By relocating our Sumatran tigers to a pedestrianised area of the park, our day guests will also get the opportunity to get even closer to this iconic and endangered species.”

If plans are approved, the lodges will offer an overnight stay with the Sumatran tigers

All four lodges will sleep up to five guests and will feature open plan living spaces, floor to ceiling windows into the tiger habitat and interiors.

The remaining two lodges are semi-detached and will span two storeys, offering further views from the first floor.

The Park already has accommodation incorporated into the elephant, cheetah and red panda habitats.

And the park has planned for the eight lodges – offering views of white rhinos and giraffes– to welcome guests from April 15 this year.

Bookings for the Tiger Lodges will be available in the next month.