Philip Dunne urges museums and galleries to apply for share of £4m 'level up' funding

Ironbridge Gorge Museums. Pictured James Brearley.

He has encouraged museums and galleries to bid for a share of the £4 million in new funding to the Museums and Galleries Improvement Fund.

The cash boost will support the improvement of displays, protect collections, and make museums and galleries more accessible to visitors.

The opportunity for additional funding follows recent news of a £1m grant award to Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust.

Mr Dunne said:“We have a national cultural heritage of which we can be proud, and every community should be able to visit and appreciate the collections on their doorstep.

"Shropshire is no exception, and I am delighted Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust received £1m through the Government’s Cultural Investment Fund, helping to protect this vital local cultural asset."

It was one of sixty organisations to receive funding through the Government’s Cultural Investment Fund (CIF).

This will enable the Trust to carry out vital infrastructure and essential maintenance work at Blists Hill Victorian Town.

The Wolfson Foundation and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport are contributing extra funding to the Museums and Galleries Improvement Fund.

This will be to mark 20 years of the two organisations supporting arts and cultural organisations.

Over the last 20 years the Museum and Galleries Improvement Fund has supported 415 projects with £48 million in 350 museums in the UK.

Museums and galleries benefitting from the Fund’s investments have improved access for communities to their local history.

Funding awarded has helped to increase opening hours and visitor numbers, so that more people can visit their collections and enjoy the national heritage.

Mr Dunne said: “The Government’s extra funding, building on the £48 million that has already supported 415 projects, is a welcomed opportunity to widen access to the wonderful and historic collections in our museums and galleries.