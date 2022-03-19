Police and fire service deal with A49 crash

Police and the fire service attended the incident on the A49

The crash took place near Lyth Hill and officers from the South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team said that "luckily no one was hurt".

Shropshire Fire and Rescue said it had sent one crew from Church Stretton to the incident, which involved two cars, after being called at 10.21am.

A tweet from the South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Church Stretton SNT have attended an RTC on the A49 by Lyth Hill today.